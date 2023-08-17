One of the top performers at Holgate, which is part Diverse Academies Trust, was Evie Allsop who received an A*, two As and a B and is off to Nottingham Trent University to study childhood and psychology.

She said: “I am thrilled with my results and looking forward to the next chapter.”

Patrik Holodnak secured two As, a B and a C and will be undertaking an engineering apprenticeship at ITP Aero.

Holgate students Evie Allsop and Luke Sanders were delighted with their results. Photo: Holgate Academy

He said: “I am relieved to have got the results I wanted and, more importantly, needed, so I am excited to start the next chapter of my life.”

Luke Sanders was delighted with his results of an A and three Bs and is off to the University of Sheffield to study biomedical science.

He said: “I am pleasantly surprised and looking forward to starting university.”

Henry Diamond, principal at Holgate, said: “We are exceptionally proud of all students who have worked hard during their time at Holgate and Hucknall Sixth Form Centre.

Dylan Bardell was one of the star performers at National Academy with two A*s and two As. Photo: National Academy

“Their hard work has been rewarded and we are delighted that they will now be able to take their next steps as successful, confident and resilient young people.”

At National, part of the Minster Trust for Education (MITRE), 13 per cent of students gained A*- A grades, 41 per cent gained A*- B grades, and 76 per cent received A*-C grades with 88 per cent of students being accepted to their first-choice university.

Top performing students were Dylan Bardell, who achieved an impressive two A* grades and two As and will be going to study computer science at the University of Sheffield, Emily Beaumont who achieved an impressive A* and three A grades and will be studying geography, also at the University of Sheffield.

National student Emily Beaumont is off to study geography at the University of Sheffield. Photo: National Academy

The most improved student was Cassandra Ward, whose superb progress means that she will be now going to study law at the University of Lincoln.

Other great individual successes included Jessica Schofield who achieved three A* grades in child development and is going to study primary education at Nottingham Trent University.

Martin Brailsford, National head teacher, said: “We are really pleased with what our students have achieved and to see so many moving to their preferred destinations and next stages is immensely rewarding for everyone involved with National.

"Best wishes go to all of our students as they continue on their journey.”

Holgate student Patrik Holdonak is going to do an appreticeship at ITP Aero. Photo: Holgate Academy

Kelly Wall, assistant head teacher with responsibility for sixth form, said, “I am incredibly proud of all our students and what they have achieved.

"They are valued members of our school community who have displayed great resilience over recent years.

"I wish them all the best in their future careers.”

Jude Cliffman, head of Hucknall Sixth Form Centre, added: “It has been a privilege to see this year’s year 13 students continued development and dedication over the last two years.

"It is testament to these talented students that they have been able to achieve such good grades.”