This initiative aims to plant 18,000 trees as part of Celebrations for the Queen’s platinum jubilee, which is part of The Queen’s Green Canopy project.

The children were helped by staff from Greenwood to plant a variety of trees including rowan, birch, holly, oak and cherry trees.

Louise Wallis, teacher and eco council lead, said: “It was a fantastic morning, although it was cold, the children really got into it and between them, they planted 34 trees.

Butler's Hill pupils planted trees at Bestwood Country Park with members of the Greenwood Community Forest Trust