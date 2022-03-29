Hucknall youngsters are helping the planet with tree planting
Year one and year two pupils from the eco-council at Butler’s Hill Infant and Nursery School in Hucknall took part in a tree planting activity organised by the Greenwood Community Forest Trust.
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 11:39 am
This initiative aims to plant 18,000 trees as part of Celebrations for the Queen’s platinum jubilee, which is part of The Queen’s Green Canopy project.
The children were helped by staff from Greenwood to plant a variety of trees including rowan, birch, holly, oak and cherry trees.
Louise Wallis, teacher and eco council lead, said: “It was a fantastic morning, although it was cold, the children really got into it and between them, they planted 34 trees.
"We were very proud of them.”.
