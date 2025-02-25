Inside the diverse Nottingham school described as ‘Beautiful Haven’ in city by staff

A Nottingham school has been described by staff as a ‘beautiful haven’ opening its doors to the community to engage pupils’ families and champion diversity in the area.

Bluecoat Bentinck Primary, in Hyson Green, part of Archway Learning Trust, is launching a number of schemes to engage the parent body and promote a family feel at the academy, including community events, uniform swaps and assemblies involving parents.

The vibrant primary school has a unique student and family demographic, with more than 40 languages spoken by pupils and where 85% of children use English as an additional language. The cultural make-up of the school community presents a special opportunity for teaching staff to bring pupils and parents from a broadchurch of backgrounds together and to encourage a shared sense of belonging.

Katie Merik, Head of School at Bluecoat Bentinck Academy, said: “Bentinck is such a beautiful haven in Nottingham. We have some big plans but we’re in the early stages with our community and parental engagement schemes. We’ve seen already that there are several simple and practical steps which have been really effective in generating a positive response from parents.”

Staff at Bluecoat Bentinck, located on Alfreton Road, have prioritised bridging the gap between school and home for their students. For example, the school has recently planned an Eid celebration for pupils and their families, following feedback from parents. Children will come to school dressed in their celebration clothes, with parents volunteering to cook traditional dishes to be shared.

This community initiative is just one of the ways teachers at the academy have focused on promoting inclusion. Alongside this, staff are also working towards inviting parents in for the school’s weekly achievement celebration, launching a uniform swap shop and ultimately opening a community hub space offering basic groceries and toiletries to families who may need support.

Katie added: “We’ve already put up signage welcoming people into the playground in several of the languages spoken by our pupils, and we’re also ensuring that a member of senior leadership is out on the playground greeting and speaking to parents every day. These small steps are essential in our efforts to build trust and relationships with parents, especially those who are non-English speakers.

“We’re incredibly lucky at Bentinck to have such wonderfully behaved and engaged children in our classrooms. As part of our Archway ethos, we believe we should be aspiring for the best for them.”

Chris Smith, Director of Primary Education at Archway Learning Trust, added: “School improvement is about so much more than just academic outcomes, it’s about creating an environment where children can flourish and a school that pupils are proud of.

“One of Bluecoat Bentinck’s strengths is its diversity and we’ve worked hard at Archway to explore ways in which we can support the school to reach its full potential, by taking a holistic approach to its advancement.

“We are committed to excellence for every child, ensuring our schools are welcoming and inclusive environments where all can thrive. We are incredibly proud of the developments at Bluecoat Bentinck and excited for the next stage of the school’s journey.”

Bluecoat Bentinck Academy is part of Archway Learning Trust, a Multi-Academy Trust (MAT) with 10 academies across Nottingham, Derby and Derbyshire. It is Nottingham’s biggest MAT, educating one third of Nottingham’s children.