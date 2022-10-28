Last chance for Hucknall parents to submit secondary school applications

Parents are strongly advised to list four preferences when applying for their child’s secondary school place for next year.

Nottinghamshire County Council is encouraging parents to look at the school admission arrangements to understand how their application would be considered for their preferred schools, making sure to include schools where their child would meet higher criteria.

It is important for parents to remember that there is no guarantee of a place at a school even if they live in the catchment area or attend a linked primary school, which is why understanding the school criteria and using all four preferences on an application is key.

Parents have until Monday to submit their applications for secondary school places next year. Photo: Highwaystarz-Photography

Those applying should check the council’s website here to find all the information they will need to help them to make an informed decision.

Nottinghamshire parents who have already submitted their applications, are able to edit and resubmit anytime up to the deadline.

If parents only list one school on their application and there are no places available at that school, an alternative offer is made but this is not automatically at the catchment area school or the nearest school to their home.

Advertisement

Using all four school preferences gives parents and their child the best chance of getting a place at a school they are happy with.

Coun Tracey Taylor (Con), the cabinet member for children and young people, said: “With the application deadline fast approaching, it is very important for parents to make sure their applications are submitted by Monday, October 31.

“Starting a new school is a big milestone and this can be a nerve-racking time for families, but submitting a solid application can help to reduce that anxiety.

“It is very important that parents apply on time and it’s crucial that they identify four preferences.

Advertisement

"The good news is that last year, nearly 97 per cent of families that applied for a secondary school place on time were offered one of their preferred schools.

“I urge parents to please make sure they have read the admissions to schools guide and the admissions criteria for the schools they are interested in by visiting the council’s website.

“It can be heart-breaking when a child does not get the school place they want, but if parents have made sure to list four schools on their application, that truly is their best chance of getting a school that they are happy for their child to attend.”

Nottinghamshire residents need to apply to Nottinghamshire County Council even if their preferred schools are in other areas such as Nottingham City or Derbyshire.

Advertisement

The easiest way to apply is online here.

Those who apply online will receive email confirmation that the application has been received.

Parents who have applied online in previous years are advised that the service has moved to a new application portal, so they will need to create a new account on the portal in order to apply.Secondary school offers will be made on the secondary school National Offer Day on March 1.