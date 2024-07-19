Linby cum Papplewick C of E Primary School receives £2500 gift thanks to talented pupil Rosie!
Nine-year-old Rosie Brownlow received the prize for her school after taking part in a competition called ‘Get Set for Positive Energy’, which was run in collaboration with British Gas.
Rachel Hodge is Head of School and she explained. “We encouraged children from the school to enter the competition where they were asked to design a school for the future which was both sustainable and accessible.
“We entered all of our children’s designs, but Rosie’s design really stood out. She had included so many ways of being both sustainable and inclusive and had designed it using a lot of care.”
Rosie said she enjoyed taking part and was surprised to hear she had won a prize for her school. “When I originally thought about my design I decided to build my eco-school in Lego. I added a green roof, a heat pump, solar panels, a water butt and greenhouse. I didn’t think I would win a prize, - and I didn’t know I had won a prize until it was announced in my school assembly!”
Now the school is making plans to use the money to support the school’s sustainability.
Rachel Hodge, Head of School said, “We are looking forward to working with British Gas, and our children, to consider the best ways to continue our sustainability and accessibility with the money Rosie won.
"As stewards of the world in which we live, being an Eco-friendly school and looking after our environment are very important to us, as we seek to take care of God’s creation. With Rosie’s help, we are now able to consider new ways that we can achieve this, for which we are delighted!”
