Local school in the frame with optician visit

Pupils at Holgate Primary & Nursery School in Hucknall welcomed a local optician to talk to the children about what to expect when you visit the opticians and the importance of looking after your eyes.

During the visit optometrist Maira Morris, from Specsavers Hucknall, hosted a session for a group of nursery school children, first reading an interactive book about a mouse called Maisy and herfirst-ever eye test. The three-and-four-year-olds also watched an episode of Peppa Pig where the well-loved character goes to the opticians. A short talk followed along with an opportunity for the children to ask questions.

‘The talk was presented in a fun and engaging way that the children really enjoyed. It was a lovely, informative introduction to what an optician does and what happens when you go for an eye test,’ says teacher, Miss Dixon. ‘Maira, and her colleague Erin were also able to attend the schools’ first wellbeing fair too. The design your own sunglasses colouring competition and the guess the name of the panda game went down particularly well.’

‘It’s rewarding to visit schools in our local community and inspire the next generation. The children were inquisitive which was lovely, and they were all really pleased to be given a Specsavers goody bag to take home,’ says Maira. ‘Hosting sessions like these are a great way to educate children about the importance of regular eye tests and help them to understand how to look after their eyes from a young age,’ she continues. ‘We recommend children have their eye tests regularly from the age of three or sooner if they notice a problem as it’s a crucial part of their ongoing development.

Maira Morris with Miss Dixon and children from Holgate Primary & Nursery School

‘Erin and I also really enjoyed hosting a stand at Holgate Primary & Nursery School’s first wellbeing fair,’ continues Maira. ‘It was great to meet with the wider school community and talk to them about contact lenses and the benefits as well as the importance of regular eye tests - we recommend that everyone has their eyes tested once every two years, or more often if recommended by your optometrist.

‘If you’d like us to visit your school or organisation for a talk, then please pop into our store and speak to one of the team. We’re always keen to get involved with our local community by taking our expertise as opticians into schools,’ concludes Maira.

For more information, visit the store at 56 High Street, Hucknall, call 0115 988 9050 or visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/hucknall