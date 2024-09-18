Long-standing Hucknall playgroup hailed for its 'strong relationship with parents'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A long-standing playgroup in Hucknall has been praised for its “strong relationship with parents” in its latest review by the education watchdog, Ofsted.

Since 1986, Leen Mills Pre-School Playgroup, based at The Old Church on Carlingford Road, has been providing day care and education for youngsters aged two to four.

And the service has developed into a real team effort, according to Ofsted inspectors, who handed the playgroup a rating of ‘Good’ after an inspection last month.

"The team has been working together for a long time, which has a positive impact,” the inspector’s report said.

Leen Mills Pre-School Playgroup in Hucknall, which has 41 youngsters on its books, has been given a rating of 'Good' by the education watchdog, Ofsted.

"Staff feel well supported by leaders, and they involve parents regularly with reports of how their child is progressing.

"This strong relationship with parents ensures that children receive a consistency of education and care.”

Leen Mills,which is privately run by a committee, currently has 41 children on its books, although there is space for 60. It employs ten qualified members of childcare staff and is open on Mondays to Fridays (8 am to 4.30 pm) for 48 weeks of the year.

Ofsted inspector Helen Lakey said: “Children are warmly welcomed into this nurturing and caring setting.

"They are looked after by staff who know them well. Leaders have an excellent knowledge of the families and the local community.

"They have created an ambitious and well-planned curriculum, which means the children have a strong foundation before they move on to school and the next step of their education.

"Children are supported through an enriching learning environment. Activities are based around their interests, and they are encouraged to join in.

"Children are kind to each other, and they play well together. Older children enjoy helping the younger children with their learning.”

The inspector found that youngsters have “a love of books” at the playgroup and enjoy being outside in a recently developed play area.

"Dedicated and knowledgeable” staff were also praised for supporting children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) and those “who speak English as an additional language”.

The playgroup was rated ‘Outstanding’ overall at its previous inspection six years ago. Areas pinpointed for improvement this time included giving children time to try things for themselves before stepping in to help.

Staff were also asked to review how group activities are organised so that younger children don’t lose concentration.