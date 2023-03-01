Demand for places has risen in recent years and the council’s school admissions team received more than 9,600 applications this year.

Despite this, 89.6 per cent of Nottinghamshire residents have received an offer of their first preference school, with 97.1 per cent receiving an offer from one of their listed preferences.

Coun Tracey Taylor, Nottinghamshire Council cabinet member for children and families, said: “I’d like to thank everyone who applied to us on time for their child’s secondary school place for September.

Almost 90 per cent of pupils got their first choice secondary school place

“Moving to secondary school is a special time in a child’s education and I’m pleased that we continue our strong record in meeting parental preference.

“I also understand the disappointment where this is not the case and I’d like to reassure parents that we do our utmost to offer a preference school.

“We are committed to providing sufficient high quality school places and the council has an ambitious programme of school expansions and new school builds that aims to meet the increasing demand for places as more families choose to live and work here in Nottinghamshire.”

Any parent who has not been offered a higher preference will automatically be added to the waiting list and parents have a right to submit an appeal for those preferences.

Parents are advised to accept their child’s offer, even if they plan to appeal for another school, until they have confirmed alternative plans for their child’s education.

