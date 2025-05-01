New figures reveal drop in maths and English scores in Nottinghamshire schools

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Attainment in maths and English has decreased in Nottinghamshire, new figures show.

A teaching union warned ‘long-standing gaps and regional disparities’ remain across the country, adding more should be done to help pupils catch up on ‘lost learning’.

New figures from the Department for Education show how many students achieved a level two qualification, equivalent to a GCSE, in both subjects by the time they were 19 in the 2023-24 academic year.

Across England, 76 per cent of students achieved this level in the last academic year, down from the record high in 2022-23 of 78 per cent, and the second highest since records began.

New figures show scores in maths and English in Nottinghamshire have fallen in the last year. Photo: Other

In Nottinghamshire, 6,453 of 8,550 pupils achieved the grades, equivalent to 75 per cent.

This was lower than the previous year, when 78 per cent did, but more than the 67 per cent who did so in 2013-14.

Previous years' cohorts were affected by the cancellation of exams in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic, making direct historical comparisons difficult.

Sarah Hannafin, head of policy at school leaders’ union NAHT, said: "It is clear that some concerning long-standing gaps and regional disparities remain.

"Schools work hard to help disadvantaged pupils, but the previous Government did not invest nearly enough in supporting children to catch up on lost learning.

"They need more Government action to address the challenges facing the profession including funding, workload and retention, but also to tackle the root causes of poverty."

She added more investment in social care and mental health is also needed to ‘overcome barriers that young people may face’.

The data also shows girls outperformed boys in Nottinghamshire, with 78 per cent and 73 per cent achieving the grade respectively.

Additionally, 51 per cent of pupils who received free school meals achieved level two, compared to 81 per cent of those who did not.

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said there were clear signs of a return to ‘pre-pandemic patterns’ as the impact of the alternative assessments used during lockdown recedes.

He added: "The big problem is that a quarter of students still don’t have grade four or above in these vital qualifications at the age of 19, despite a Government policy of compulsory retakes which the majority don’t achieve.

"It is utterly demoralising and does nothing to improve their confidence in numeracy and literacy.

"We urgently need reforms which better support English and maths attainment and give every young person a qualification of which they can be proud.

"We hope this will be delivered by the independent curriculum and assessment review due to report in the autumn."