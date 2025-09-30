Nottingham brothers go back to school with Archway Learning Trust and Bluecoat SCITT Alliance

Two Nottingham brothers, who studied at Bluecoat Aspley Academy, have gone back to school with Archway Learning Trust after completing their teacher training.

Issmyle Hussain trained to enter the teaching profession with Bluecoat SCITT (School-Centred Initial Teacher Training) and enjoyed the course so much that he recommended it to his brother Sulemaan. The pair now both work at Bluecoat Beechdale Academy, teaching Science and English respectively.

The Bluecoat SCITT programme, launched by Archway Learning Trust in 2015, provides a vital service both within the region and nationally, training and mentoring future primary and secondary educators and leaders. Now marking 10 years since its formation, the programme has enrolled over 300 trainee teachers, with more than 100 employed locally in Trust schools across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Issmyle said: “Teaching was always a profession that we were both aware of from an early age. Our mother, now retired, had a teaching career spanning three decades. Her dedication and love for the job was infectious, and it was clear that she had positively impacted so many children’s lives from the interactions she had with those she’d taught across her career. Seeing the joy our mother had spread to these students was something that we were keen to do ourselves.”

“During our own education, we had numerous outstanding teachers who were both pedagogically and pastorally excellent. The relationships we formed are still remembered today, and the feeling of belonging we experienced was something we were keen to replicate for the future generation of students.”

Issmyle trained with Bluecoat SCITT in the 2022 to 2023 academic year as a science Trainee Teacher. He has now worked in teaching for two years and is just finishing his induction for early careers teachers. He is heavily involved in supporting the personal development of students at Bluecoat Beechdale, which saw him nominated for the Community Engagement Award at Archway’s annual awards in 2025.

In November 2024, in his second year of teaching, Issmyle got his Teaching and Learning Responsibility (TLR) payments (an additional payment for teachers who take on leadership and management duties) for Student Leadership and Engagement.

Sulemaan joined Bluecoat SCITT in the 2023 to 2024 academic year and has now been teaching English for one year at Bluecoat Beechdale. His hard work and dedication to the role has not gone unnoticed, with Sulemaan also recognised at the Archway annual awards this year in the Secondary T&L Rising Star category.

Sulemaan added: “Archway Learning Trust was always the desired place for us to work. Having attended both secondary and sixth form at Bluecoat Aspley, we felt a strong sense of belonging, pride and a desire to give back to the community that served us so well. Working alongside peers who used to teach us has been such an exciting and warming experience.

“Their genuine enthusiasm for supporting us has been crucial in getting us to where we are today. Archway also offers a unique experience that truly captures the nature of our city. The diversity within our schools is a pleasure to be a part of. Teaching those from the most deprived areas and seeing them grow up and mature into young adults is an offering we could not pass up on. We know the difference we make at Archway and have seen it throughout our lives.”

The training programme, based in a bespoke training centre at Bluecoat Aspley, offers a school-based route in teacher training. Its aim is to give aspiring teachers the practical experience and confidence in the classroom, while working towards their QTS (Qualified Teacher Status) & PGCE (Postgraduate Certificate in Education) qualification.

Now in its tenth year of training the next generation of teachers, the course has a proven track record of preparing its cohorts for both primary and secondary education. The program, led by practising teachers and school staff, allows trainees to learn from their expertise, all while gaining their own hands-on classroom experience.

Sulemaan added: “Bluecoat SCITT is truly unique as the offering of placement schools is like no other. The diversity of students across the Trust is something truly special. Trainees get to experience real school settings in places that reflect our city and its culture. The placement schools are all so unique and offer a different experience, crucial to the development of excellent teachers. Alongside this, the team are truly outstanding at what they do. No matter who you go to, you will always be greeted with a smile and a genuine want to support.”

Becky Underhill, Trust Lead for Teaching Induction and ECT, said: “Issmyle and Sulemaan are wonderful examples of just how impactful effective teacher training can be. As former Bluecoat Aspley students themselves, we were delighted to welcome them back, to join the SCITT programme, and even more thrilled that they then decided to start their careers with us at Archway Learning Trust.

“Our SCITT is proud to play a role in supporting the next generation of teachers and we are fortunate to have the resources, facilities and expertise in-house at Archway Learning Trust to offer this programme.”

Archway Learning Trust is a Multi-Academy Trust (MAT) with 11 academies across Nottingham, Derby and Derbyshire. It is Nottingham’s biggest MAT, educating one third of Nottingham’s children.