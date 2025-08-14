Outstanding success for Year 13 students at National Church of England Sixth Form

The National Church of England Sixth Form is proud to celebrate the outstanding success of its Year 13 students, who have once again demonstrated excellence, resilience, and ambition in their final year.

This year’s results reflect not only the academic strength of our students but also the dedication of staff and the unwavering support of families and our wider school community. Students across a wide range of subjects have achieved exceptional outcomes, securing places at top universities, prestigious apprenticeships, and competitive employment pathways. The academy is delighted with over half of all A level grades being at grade B or better. Nearly 90% of students were accepted to their first choice of university.

Head of Sixth Form, Mrs Cliffman praised the cohort: “We are incredibly proud of our students. They have risen to every challenge with integrity and commitment, and their achievements reflect years of hard work. These results are a testament to their character and ambition.”

Headteacher, Martin Brailsford added: “Our vision as a Church of England sixth form is not just to support academic success, but to help young people grow in confidence, purpose, and moral leadership. This cohort leaves us as capable and compassionate individuals ready to make a positive impact in the world.”

National Sixth Form opening in September 2025

This year’s achievements further strengthen the Sixth Form’s reputation for academic excellence, inclusive values, and high-quality post-18 guidance.

Applications for September entry to our brand new National Sixth Form centre remain open. To find out more about joining the first cohort in the new build sixth form that combines academic rigour with Christian values and community, please visit nationalacademy.org.uk