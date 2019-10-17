Parents in Hucknall given deadline alert over choice of secondary school

Parents of children who are due to start secondary school in Hucknall and the rest of Nottinghamshire in September 2020 have less than two weeks to apply online for a place.

Across the county, more than 2,300 families have still not lodged an appplication, so they are being urged to look into it so they can choose the preferred school for their child.

The deadline for the application process for transferring youngsters from primary schools to secondary schools is midnight on Halloween, Thursday, October 31.

Marion Clay, who is Nottinghamshire County Council’s service director for education, learning and skills, said: “If a child started year six at primary school last month, parents need to apply for a place at secondary school for next September by the end of this month.

“Applying within the deadline and listing more than one preferred school are key to the process.

“Parents must understand that listing only one school does not increase the chances of being offered a place at that school. They can make changes to their preferences and application right up until the deadline.

“The good news is that, last year, almost 98 per cent of families who applied on time were offered one of their preferred schools.”

If parents miss the October 31 deadline, their application will be processed after all the online ones. By that time, preferred schools might be full.

Coun Philip Owen, the council’s committee chairman for children and young people’s services, said: “It is crucial that parents give themselves the best possible chance to get their child into their preferred school.

“If their application is late, or only one school is listed, this could substantially reduce their chances of getting their child into their preferred school.”

Offers of secondary school places will be made on Monday, March 2 next year. All parents who made online applications will be notified that day, or they can log in to view the outcome of their applications.

The easiest way to apply for a place is on the county council’s website. For more information on how places are allocated, parents can call 0300 5008080.