Pupils in the frame with school visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pupils at Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Catholic Academy in Bulwell benefitted from a visit by a member of staff from a local opticians who talked to them about eye health to mark National Eye Health Week last week.

Optometrist Maira Morris from Specsavers Hucknall, delivered a fun yet educational session, organised by teacher Emma Braisby, for children in Year 6, chatting to them about the importance of looking after your eyes. She also spent time talking about the structure of the eye while at the same time reassuring them about what happens during an eye test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It was great to take part in the lesson. The pupils seemed to enjoy it and were really inquisitive, asking some good questions,’ says Maira. ‘We did an activity in pairs to see how many times we blink in a minute. We also handed out contact lenses for the children to feel and gave them some simulation glasses, so they were able to see what it’s like for people who have different eye conditions. The lesson concluded with a quiz with one pupil getting 10/10 and winning a pair of suneez sunglasses before all the children received goody bags.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Visiting schools is a great way to educate children about the importance of regular eye tests. It’s important for them to understand how to look after their eyes from a young age and to know what to expect when they visit the opticians. We recommend children have their eye tests every two years from the age of three or sooner if they notice a problem as it’s a crucial part of their ongoing development.

Maira Morris with pupils from Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Catholic Academy

‘With the children in Year 6 embarking on their last year of primary school and starting to think about what they’d like to do when they’re older, it was rewarding to also be able to talk to them about my job, give an overview of what optometry is and what a career in the industry offers,’ adds Maira.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘If you’d like us to visit your school or organisation for a talk, then please pop into our store and speak to one of the team. We’re always keen to get involved with our local community by taking our expertise as opticians into schools,’ concludes Hannah Beale, Specsavers Hucknall store manager.

For more information, visit the store at 56 High Street, Hucknall, call 0115 988 9050 or visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/hucknall