The number of school suspensions handed out last academic year in Nottinghamshire was the highest on record, new figures show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as the school leaders' union NAHT warned the causes behind classroom disruption ‘lie beyond the school gates’.

Figures from the Department for Education show 17,659 suspensions were handed out in Nottinghamshire schools in the 2023-24 academic year – up from 13,813 a year earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also the highest figure since local records began in 2006-07.

There was a record number of school suspensions in Nottinghamshire last year. Photo: Other

It meant the area had a rate of 13.8 suspensions per 100 pupils last year.

Across England, there were about 955,000 suspensions in the 2023-24 academic year, the highest on record.

Permanent exclusions also reached a record level, with 10,900 recorded last year.

It included 165 exclusions in Nottinghamshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beth Prescott, education lead at the Centre for Social Justice think tank, said: "There is a crisis of bad behaviour disrupting classrooms.

"Government and schools have an important role to play, but our research shows that parents also need to up their game and take responsibility for their children’s behaviour in class.

"There has been a fundamental breakdown in the school-parent social contract."

The figures also showed pupils on free school meals (FSM) and those receiving special educational needs/disability (SEND) support faced a higher rate of suspensions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nottinghamshire recorded a rate of 38.8 suspensions per 100 FSM pupils – 5.9 times the rate for pupils not receiving FSM.

Meanwhile, the area had a rate of 40.1 suspensions per 100 SEND pupils, which was four times the rate for children not receiving support.

Avnee Morjaria, associate director at the Institute for Public Policy Research think tank, said: "Those hardest hit are often the most disadvantaged: children from low-income families, those with SEND and those from minority ethnic backgrounds.

"Schools are overstretched and under-supported, and without urgent action, we risk letting this crisis of lost learning become a lasting legacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need bold reform, investing in a system that is inclusive by design instead of support being locked behind legislative thresholds."

Paul Whiteman, NAHT general secretary, said many of the reasons behind disruptive behaviour ‘lie beyond the school gates’ and ‘have their roots in wider challenges’.

He warned schools alone cannot address the causes and symptoms of poor behaviour.

He added: "They need back-up in the shape of additional investment in vital services like social care, children's mental health, behaviour support teams, and special educational needs provision, which have been reduced or failed to keep up with demand over the last decade."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Education minister Stephen Morgan MP (Lab) said ‘every moment in the classroom counts’, adding this Government inherited ‘classrooms in chaos’.

He said the Government’s Plan for Change has ‘wasted no time’ in tackling poor behaviour by providing access to mental health support in schools, expanding free school meals, introducing breakfast clubs, and launching attendance and behaviour hubs.

He added: "We're also continuing to listen to parents as we reform the SEND system, while already putting in place better and earlier support for speech and language needs, ADHD and autism and £740m to encourage councils to create more specialist places in mainstream schools.”