St. George’s Nursery to reopen former Applegarth Day Nursery in Hucknall

St. George’s Nursery, a well-respected and family-run early years provider in the East Midlands, is delighted to announce the acquisition and planned reopening of the former Applegarth Day Nursery in Linby, near Hucknall.

The large 218-place setting, based on Robey Close, sadly closed its doors on December 23, 2024 — but is now set to be revitalised and reopened under the trusted care of the St. George’s Nursery Group.

With over 30 years of experience and a proven track record of delivering high-quality early years education, St. George’s Nurseries have successfully supported more than 15,000 children across their settings since 1994. The Hucknall nursery will become the group’s seventh location, further cementing their reputation as one of the region’s leading childcare providers.

“We’re incredibly proud to be bringing this fantastic setting back to the community,” said Shalin Ghelani, Director of St. George’s Nursery. “It’s a special opportunity to not only restore what was lost but to enhance and reimagine what early years provision can be in Hucknall.

The nursery boasts an extensive indoor learning space and beautifully landscaped gardens and outdoor play areas, ideal for nature-based play and exploration. As part of its transformation, the site will include a children’s kitchen for hands-on cooking and life skills, a purpose-built sensory room, and a dedicated atelier to inspire artistic expression and creativity.

The expansive grounds will also enable St. George’s to offer dedicated Forest School sessions, making use of the natural environment to help children develop confidence, resilience, and a strong connection to the outdoors.

At the heart of the St. George’s ethos is a desire to serve and support the wider community. In addition to nursery provision, the Hucknall site is being developed as a community hub — offering free baby and toddler group sessions, just as the group does successfully at its other settings.

Plans are also in place to host community classes, parent workshops, and visits from local health professionals, helping new parents and carers connect, learn, and access valuable support all in one place.

“Our vision goes far beyond childcare,” added Ghelani. “We want this nursery to be a true resource for the local community — a place where children flourish and families feel welcomed, supported, and empowered.”

With a strong head office team and a passionate, experienced staff across all settings, St. George’s combines traditional early years pedagogy with modern innovations. A bespoke curriculum tailored to each child’s interests and needs underpins everything they do, ensuring every child is given the opportunity to thrive.

St. George’s has earned national recognition for its excellence, including:

Recruitment for the Hucknall setting is now underway, and the group is excited to meet enthusiastic early years professionals who share their passion for children’s development and wellbeing.

Parents and carers interested in registering their child or learning more about the nursery’s reopening can visit www.stgeorgesnursery.com or follow St. George’s Nursery on social media for updates.

Established in 1994, St. George’s Nursery is a family-run group of nurseries with seven settings across the East Midlands. Known for their child-centred approach, holistic curriculum, and commitment to community engagement, they have nurtured more than 15,000 children over the last three decades. Their mission is simple: to create warm, inclusive environments where every child feels safe, valued, and inspired to reach their full potential.

