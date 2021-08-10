Students at Hucknall's National Academy celebrate great A-level results

The students have had to content with remotely learning and internal assessments their hard work and resilience through these challenging times has culminated in an excellent set of outcomes.

Kerry Wall, assistant principal for National students joined students this morning as they opened their results.

She said: “Once again our students have demonstrated their dedication to learning with a great set of results.

National principal Martin Brailsford with two high achieving students.

"They have shown great resilience during a challenging year.

"I am so proud of this wonderful set of students who I have seen grow, develop and achieve high academic and personal goals, and I wish them every success for the future.”

There have been a number of notable successes from individuals .

Top performing student at the academy was Angela Boakye, achieving a hugely impressive set of results with four A* grades in biology, chemistry EPQ and maths.

Other great individual successes include Thomas Palin who achieved A* in computing, EPQ and physics and A in history, while Rebekah Brown (art, EQP, English literature, history) and Abigail Christian (sociology, psychology, EPQ, history) both achieved two A* and two A grades.

Jude Cliffman, head of HSFC, said: “This year’s year 13 students have contended with two years of adversity and disruption.

"Their dedication to their studies and in supporting each other as a learning community throughout this time has been incredible and heart-warming.

"It is testament to these talented students that they have been able to achieve such good grades and will now move on to the next exciting phase in their lives.”

Student numbers at HSFC are growing each year, with the centre having an excellent reputation in the local community and beyond.

Ms Cliffman added: “Students come to HSFC from all over Nottinghamshire because of the high standards of teaching, quality outcomes for all students and our wide range of courses.

“We still have limited availability for individuals to join us from September, and hope that these results demonstrate how the centre can support all students to achieve their goals.”

Martin Brailsford, National principal, commented: “Above all we have focused on fairness and making sure that students had the opportunity to demonstrate what they were capable of in the absence of exams.

"I am pleased and proud to say that the outcomes they have achieved, having been through rigorous internal and external checking processes, are excellent and thoroughly well-deserved.

"After such a tough year, hopefully our students can now take a little time to reflect on their success before taking advantage of the opportunities which lie ahead”.