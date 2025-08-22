Students at The Bulwell Academy delighted with GCSE success

Students at The Bulwell Academy, part of Creative Education Trust, are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students were particularly successful in Spanish and French. In addition, outcomes in Sport were excellent, with high proportions of students demonstrating a real breadth of talent. Outcomes in English have continued to improve year on year.

Overall, results for students with SEND have improved significantly as the number of students with SEND achieving a 4+ in English and Maths has increased by 11% and the number achieving a 5+ (also in English and Maths) has increased by 5%.

Just some of the brilliant results achieved included:

Lewis Wardle with his mother

Evie Mae-Beames achieved five grade 9s and three grade 8s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sijan Aryal achieved five grade 9s, two grade 7s and one grade 6.

Rihanna Chhetri achieved three grade 9s, four grade 8s and one grade 7.

Lewis Wardle achieved two grade 9s, five grade 8s and one grade 7.

Declan Rogerson achieved three grade 7s, four grade 6s and one grade 5.

Matt Irons, Principal at The Bulwell Academy, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are incredibly proud of our students for their achievements in this year’s GCSE examinations. Their results reflect not only their hard work and resilience, but also the unwavering commitment and support of our staff. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to every member of our team for the passion, care, and dedication they show every day in helping our students thrive.”

Nicole McCartney, CEO of Creative Education Trust said:

“Well done, Year 11! We are all so proud of what you have achieved.

“I am immensely grateful to our brilliant staff for their complete dedication to helping our students to achieve their potential and supporting them every step of the way.

“We wish all our students the very best for their exciting next steps. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for you all.”