Support of parents is key to new multi-use games area at Hucknall school

The support and hard work of parents have been key to a new multi-use games area (MUGA), which has been opened in the playground of a Hucknall school.

The MUGA at Edgewood Primary School is an enclosed court where ball games, such as football, netball and basketball, can be played in a safe environment.

And its launch is the culmination of a two-year fundraising campaign by the school’s thriving Parent Teacher Association (PTA).

The PTA has raised the £13,500 needed through a series of events, such as Christmas and summer fairs, Easter egg hunts, a Halloween disco, a royal ball to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding, a book day, a fireworks display, Christmas card sales and a cake sale.

A key element of the fundraising was also the ‘Bags Of Help’ scheme run by Tesco’s superstore in Hucknall, whereby shoppers can vote for a local scheme or cause they would like the firm to support.

Edgewood won one of the votes, freeing up a grant towards the MUGA from the pot of money Tesco has generated from its sale of shopping bags made from recyclable plastic.

A further grant was awarded by leading housebuilder Persimmon Homes, while Hucknall councillor Phil Rostance has also been tireless in his support of the MUGA project.

Jo Curtis, the chair of the PTA, said: “We hope the MUGA will provide a great facility for the children of Edgewood Primary School, where they can enjoy taking part in sporting activities for many years to come.

“We are extremely grateful to all the parents of the school who have supported our fundraising events so that we have been able to fund the majority of this project ourselves.

“We would also like to acknowledge the fantastic contributions made by Tesco, through their ‘Bags Of Help’ scheme, Persimmon Homes and our local councillor, Phil Rostance.

“Without their support, this project would have taken an awful lot longer to complete.”

Parents and teachers joined Jo, Coun Rostance and the school’s headteacher, Ed Seeley, at the opening ceremony of the MUGA last Friday afternoon.

The event provided a welcome distraction for Edgewood from the fresh controversy that has put at risk the future of the swimming pool at the adjoining Edgewood Leisure Centre.

The PTA, which comprises parents, friends and school staff, will now move on to its next project to help the school.

It organises regular events throughout the year, with the aim of building closer links between the school and the local community.

Funds raised are intended to provide ‘extras’ not already supplied through the school’s main income stream.