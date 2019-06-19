These are the Ashfield primary schools that are the hardest to get your child into
The most oversubscribed primary schools in Ashfield have been revealed, with 27 children being turned away at one.
Fifteen schools across the district were oversubscribed with youngsters being turned away. Check out the most oversubscribed schools here.
1. Annesley Primary and Nursery School
Number of places: 30 - Oversubscribed by: 1
2. Bagthorpe Primary School
Number of places: 15 - Oversubscribed by: 10
3. Beardall Fields Primary and Nursery School
Number of places: 60 - Oversubscribed by: 2
4. Croft Primary School
Number of places: 60 - Oversubscribed by: 4
