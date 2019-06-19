These are the Ashfield primary schools that are the hardest to get your child into

Fifteen schools across the district were oversubscribed with youngsters being turned away. Check out the most oversubscribed schools here.

1. Annesley Primary and Nursery School Number of places: 30 - Oversubscribed by: 1 ugc Buy a Photo

2. Bagthorpe Primary School Number of places: 15 - Oversubscribed by: 10 ugc Buy a Photo

3. Beardall Fields Primary and Nursery School Number of places: 60 - Oversubscribed by: 2 other Buy a Photo

4. Croft Primary School Number of places: 60 - Oversubscribed by: 4 ugc Buy a Photo

View more