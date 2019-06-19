Fifteen schools across the district were oversubscribed

These are the Ashfield primary schools that are the hardest to get your child into

The most oversubscribed primary schools in Ashfield have been revealed, with 27 children being turned away at one.

Fifteen schools across the district were oversubscribed with youngsters being turned away. Check out the most oversubscribed schools here.

Number of places: 30 - Oversubscribed by: 1

1. Annesley Primary and Nursery School

Number of places: 15 - Oversubscribed by: 10

2. Bagthorpe Primary School

Number of places: 60 - Oversubscribed by: 2

3. Beardall Fields Primary and Nursery School

Number of places: 60 - Oversubscribed by: 4

4. Croft Primary School

