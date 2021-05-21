Trust running Hucknall schools wants us all to celebrate education

The Celebration of Education event, taking place between June 14 and 18 and is being organised by the Flying High Partnership (FHP), which runs Hucknall Flying High Academy and Hillside Primary & Nursery School in Hucknall, as well as Hawthorne Primary & Nursery School in Bestwood Village.

The event will have sessions for pupils and parents as well as an array of development workshops for all staff who support schools, from site managers to teaching staff.

There will also be participation by several children’s authors, including Michael Rosen, Lisa Thompson, and Katherine Rundell, as well as a host of inspirational speakers for parents and staff including Steve Cunningham, who has been described as ‘the fastest blind man on the planet’.

All schools are being invited to take part in the event next month. Photo: Lou Brimble

Paul Goodman, FHP deputy chief executive, said: “This event is open to any primary school and represents an incredible opportunity for schools far and wide to engage staff in the highest quality CPL (continuous professional learning) and provide inspiring opportunities for their children and parents.

“Over the last 18 months, all parts of school communities have stepped up and given so much to ensure our children haven’t missed out.

"This event is an opportunity to give back and to celebrate those working in education and everything they have achieved.”

Elaine Fearn, FHP training and development coordinator, said: “We are seeing lots of schools signing up for the event now and there is a joyful anticipation of the week’s programme.

"This event will be inclusive for all, with sessions for children, parents and all school staff, bringing the school community together to celebrate all that they have achieved over this past year.

"We have some truly amazing and inspirational speakers and this is, of course, a celebration so we will have a grand finale to round off the week.”

Victoria Jones, FHP training and development manager, added: “What better way to bring everyone in education together than have a week-long event with a focus for each group of the school community.

"A particular advantage is that this event is accessible to all, including small rural schools who don’t have the capacity, or often the funds, to attend such events.

The cost of the event to schools is £55.

Victoria continued: “The small price for such quality speakers and workshops allows all schools to take part.

"If they are unable to take part live, they can watch and use the recordings how they wish.

Chris Wheatley, FHP chief executive, commented: “We hope that schools across the country will join us in this exciting event.

"Organisers have arranged a stellar cast of authors and speakers who will deliver fun workshops for pupils and families to take part in, as well as valuable content for staff across the board.

“Following what has been a difficult year for everyone, the week will embody the best in education, bringing opportunities for growth and learning for everyone in the school community.

"I would urge school leaders to join us and take part in this celebration of education.”