Young people in Hucknall can earn up to £100 a month for joining local college courses

Inspire Learning’s College Courses for Young People scheme offers an alternative to traditional sixth form colleges, with small class sizes, fun courses and work placements, and supportive tutors.

Hucknall is one of eight bases across Nottinghamshire where the scheme is taking place and enrolling for this academic year is still available.

College courses include vocational qualifications in hospitality, health and social xcare, construction and carpentry and joinery, as well as AIM awards in employability, and personal and social development.

Students can earn £100 a month by enrolling on one of Inspire Learning's courses at Hucknall Sixth Form Centre. Photo: Google

All courses provide a qualification in maths and English – including the ability to re-sit your GCSEs.

Some students have gone on to win employee of the month awards on placements, or have moved through the study programme and into employment with Inspire itself.

Ian Bond, director of Inspire Learning, commented: “I am incredibly proud of the excellent work with young people that our service delivers.

"Unlike most post-16 providers, we will take on any young person regardless of their previous attainment levels.

"Our service is designed to work with young people with a range of behavioural and other barriers that are preventing them from progressing and ultimately gaining sustainable employment.

"Our vocational courses and our functional skills in English and Maths, alongside GCSE re-sits, provide our learners with the opportunity to gain the skills that they need to make the most of their talents.

"Our small group sizes, and our highly experienced tutors and support staff, means that we’re able to get fantastic results which have had a real impact on the number of young people who are Not in Education, Employment and Training (NEET).

"Nottinghamshire now has one of the lowest levels of NEET young people in England.

"Inspire Learning’s provision has played an important part in achieving this outcome over the last 15 years and will continue to do so in the future.”