Allow egg-stra time for ordering prescriptions this Easter
Pharmacy opening times will change over the Easter weekend which means any prescriptions will need to be ordered by Monday 7 April at the very latest.
Dr Dave Briggs, Medical Director at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “Getting your prescriptions requested in good time helps ensure everyone gets the medication they need for over the Easter break.
“It takes just a couple of minutes to check what medication you already have and order any repeat prescriptions on the NHS app.”
Remember your local pharmacy offers a convenient way to get advice and treatment on a range of minor illnesses. Pharmacists can also offer prescription medicine for some conditions without the need for you to see a GP or make an appointment.
Conditions they can offer prescription medicine for are:
- impetigo (aged 1 year and over)
- infected insect bites (aged 1 year and over)
- earache (aged 1 to 17 years)
- sore throat (aged 5 years and over)
- sinusitis (aged 12 years and over)
- urinary tract infections (UTIs) (women aged 16 to 64 years)
- shingles (aged 18 years and over)
Visit https://111.nhs.uk/ or phone 111 to be directed to the right service.