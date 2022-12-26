Ashfield Health Village Covid vaccine centre to close after delivering thousands of jabs

More than 60,000 Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered at the two sites since they opened their doors in May and June 2022.

As the vaccination programme moves into its third year of vaccinations, NHS Nottinghamshire 2says the focus will now move to targeting key communities and areas with pop-up clinics.

Eligible members of the public will still be able to access a Covid-19 vaccination at a number of pharmacy and GP locations across the city and county in the new year.

Ashfield Health Village's Covid vaccination centre is closing at the end of the month

These can be booked via 119 or online here.

Adam Hayward, deputy director of operations at Nottinghamshire Vaccination Programme, said: “This is the end of an era for our two last remaining large-scale sites.

“We have vaccinated thousands of people at these locations, and they have been extremely important in making sure our most vulnerable people were protected ahead of Winter.

“I would like to thank all of the staff and volunteers who have worked at these sites and the public who have come through day after day to get protected.

“Now the vaccination programme is moving towards vaccinating people in areas of low uptake using our Medi-vans and pop-up locations.

"The vaccination programme is by no way ending and we still have plenty of vaccination sites across the city and county so please do come forward and grab a jab if you are eligible.

"It is still more important than ever to make sure eligible people are protected against Covid-19.

"Those who are eligible include anyone aged 50 and over, carers aged 16 or over, people with underlying health conditions, frontline health and social care staff and pregnant women.”

Both vaccination sites final sessions will on December 28, from 2-8pm, and December 30, from 8am-2pm, so the public can grab a jab if they are eligible.

