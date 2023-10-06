Bullwell care home raises funds for Alzheimer's Awareness

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff and residents at the home got stuck in to help raise funds for this very important cause.

The team arranged a sponsored walk from Hall Park to local Barchester sister home Edingley Lodge in Edingley, where they would be greeted at the other end with celebrations and refreshments for their hard work and dedication.

Setting off at 8.15am, the 13.7 mile trip began for the team of 6, including General Manager Jodie and resident Malcolm, who achieved their goal in just under 7 hours! Of course stopping for breaks and milestone photographs along the way. Incredibly proud of themselves, the staff and residents who took part were more than ready for a sit down and well-earned cup of tea!

Globally, dementia is one of the biggest challenges we face, with nearly 50 million people living with dementia worldwide. Residents and staff at Hall Park were all very supportive and were there to cheer on the participants as they began the fundraising challenge.

Jodie Rakhra, General Manager at Hall Park Care Home, said: “Taking part in fundraising for Alzheimer’s Awareness has been a huge amount of fun and everyone at the home has been behind us all the way.

"It’s for such an important cause and one very close to our hearts here at Hall Park as many of our residents are living with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia. We’re very glad to be able to do our bit to raise further awareness and money for the charity.”

Hall Park raised a grand total of £125 by completing the challenge, which will be donated to The Alzheimer’s Society.