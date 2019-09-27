A Nottinghamshire care home has developed a novel approach to ensure that residents enjoy fun-filled, varied lives.

Ideal Carehomes know that choosing a care home for yourself or a loved one is an emotional decision. They pride themselves on making a real difference to the lives of their residents, exceeding their expectations by offering a range of aspirational lifestyle choices, through person-centred care. Before a resident moves into an Ideal home, the team will take the time to get to know them, finding out their likes and dislikes, as well as interests and hobbies. This gives them the tools needed to create the lifestyle desired from the moment the new resident moves in.

The rooms are all stylish en-suites

Care homes such as Fairway View in Bulwell are enabling residents to enrich their current lifestyle, pursue existing interests and learn new skills and hobbies, in a safe and comfortable environment. A home from home, Fairview Way has all the finishing touches you’d expect from a warm and welcoming home, with the added bonus of outstanding facilities, regular entertainment, and a full programme of activities. By giving residents a range of lifestyle choices, Fairway View is able to promote independence as far as possible.

In addition to stylish en-suite bedrooms, residents at Fairway View have access to a cinema area, tearoom, hair salon, spacious lounges, and landscaped sensory gardens. The team also host regular activities, including gardening, art sessions, exercise classes and singing lessons, and run events throughout the year for residents and their friends and families.

The Fairway View lifestyle is inclusive, which means residents can enjoy all activities and trips, have their hair styled, and benefit from annual opticians and dental checks, without having to worry about additional fees.

Fairway View is a 41-bedroom luxury purpose-built home, but it’s so much more than just bricks and mortar. It has been created with socialising and quality of life in mind. With various inspirational spaces within the home and gardens, residents are able to welcome guests into their community and enjoy all that the home has to offer.

From the salon to the cinema, there are lots of facilities to enjoy

Having achieved a ‘Good’ rating by the Care Quality Commission, Fairway View delivers exceptional levels of care. With a dedicated care plan co-ordinator, residents receive a tailored approach to their care, which ensures choice and dignity are maintained at all times.

The standard of care, coupled with the first-class facilities and activities, allow residents at Fairway View to feel safe, relaxed and fulfilled as they move into the next chapter of their life.

Fairway View welcomes the community to join in with their regular events including Mum’s and Tots Groups and community lunches.

