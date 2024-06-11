Bulwell hospital worker shortlisted in awards for outstanding support to patients

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An NHS worker at a Bulwell hospital has been shortlisted in the National Learning Disabilities and Autism Awards 2024 for going above and beyond to support their patients.

Jordan Green, clinical team leader at Highbury Hospital, has been shortlisted in the frontline leader category.

She was nominated due to her outstanding support and input for a patient with autism.

She was the patients named nurse and spent a lot of time researching, using evidence-based approaches for autism and seeking out professionals from across the globe to aid her development in how best to support her patient.

Jordan Green has been nominated for a National Learning Disabilities and Autism Award. Photo: Submitted

As a result, there is evidence that the patient’s outcomes and experience of acute services have improved.

Jordan’s input allowed restrictive interventions, such as enforced treatment and restraint, to be avoided.

Her input also allowed the team to gain a better understanding of the patient’s needs and how to best support her within our environment.

In addition, this has allowed the ward to work within the STOMP agenda (stopping over medication of people with a learning disability, autism or both with psychotropic medicines), and increased the teams overall understanding and approaches to patients with autism within the acute inpatient ward.

Paula Vaughan, mental health care group director at Nottinghamshire Healthcare said: “Congratulations to Jordan for being shortlisted.

"We’re really proud to have colleagues going above and beyond to adapt their care and support to best suit their patients’ needs.

"Wishing them all the best of luck for the next stage.”