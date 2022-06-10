The campaigners say the establishment of the new NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board next month could open the door to more involvement from private companies who will put profits before patients.

But Nottinghamshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) says the protestors have got their arguments all wrong and there are no plans for any private companies to have any role in the new structure for Nottinghamshire NHS healthcare.

The protest, in Nottingham’s Old Market Square from 11am to 1pm on Saturday, comes in the wake of the Health and Care Act, which was passed by Parliament in April and will come into effect on July 1.

The new Act organises the NHS across England into 42 new NHS bodies called Integrated Care Systems (ICS).

Each ICS will be overseen by an Integrated Care Board (ICB).

Campaigners claim private companies may have a role on the new Nottingham and Nottinghamshire ICS board that will oversee healthcare in Nottinghamshire.

They are calling on Kathy McLean, the new chair of the ICS board, to commit to banning private companies or people who work for them from making decisions in the local NHS.

But the CCG says there will be no private companies involved in the new set-up.

Johnbosco Nwogbo, lead campaigner at We Own It, said: “Opening the boardroom doors to private companies who could stand to benefit financially from decisions made by the board about the healthcare available to people in Nottinghamshire looks bad and smells bad.

“These changes to the NHS will not be to the benefit of ordinary users, many of whom can hardly get appointments with their doctor as it is.

“There is no doubt that they will benefit private companies whose primary goal is to extract profit from already skint NHS budgets.

"NHS leaders must commit not to allow private companies to continue to have a role in our local NHS bodies."

Richard Buckwell, chair of KONP, added: “The pandemic has shown us just how much we need our NHS.

“We saw how triumphantly the vaccination drive that the NHS ran went, whereas the test and trace programme run privately was ineffectual.

“This shows that the changes that are coming into our NHS from July 1 should be used as an opportunity to rebuild capacity within our local NHS, so that we don’t ever have to go to private companies.”

A spokesperson for local healthcare system in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “We are looking forward to the establishment of the new NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) on July 1.

"This is part of the Health and Care Act 2022 which puts 42 Integrated Care Systems (ICSs) in England onto a statutory footing, bringing together all the health and care organisations in a local area to work together more closely.

“In Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, we have a successful history of integrated working between the NHS, local Government and voluntary sector working together to improve health and care services for our population and we look forward to continuing our journey to improve population health; address health inequalities; and join-up planning, policies and delivery of care and support, to provide better services and better outcomes for people.

“Private companies will not have a role on the new Nottingham and Nottinghamshire ICS board, the new legislation is very clear that private companies will not be appointed.