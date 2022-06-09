Changes to local NHS 'look bad and smell bad' says Nottinghamshire campaign group

Campaigners are warning that changes affecting the NHS in Nottinghamshire and the surrounding areas could open the door to more involvement from private companies.

They claim private involvement will only push patients further into the background in favour of maximising shareholder profits.

The group will be protesting outside the council house in Nottingham’s Old Market Square from 11am to 1pm on Saturday, June 11 in the hope of putting pressure on local NHS leaders to keep private companies out.

The Health and Care Act, which was passed by Parliament in April and will come into effect on July 1, organises the NHS across England into 42 new NHS bodies called Integrated Care Systems (ICS).

Each ICS will be overseen by an Integrated Care Board (ICB).

Campaigners claim private companies may have a role on the new Nottingham and Nottinghamshire ICS board that will oversee healthcare in Nottinghamshire.

They are calling on Cathy McLean, the new chair of the ICS board to commit to banning private companies or people who work for them from making decisions in the local NHS.

KONP protestors raised this issue in Bulwell last year over plans for patients from Springfield Medical Centre in the town to be transferred to The Practice St Albans and Nirmala.

KONP opposed the plans because they claimed Springfield was being taken over by a company called Operose – which is owned by American insurance firm Centene – which the group says has a bad record when it comes to healthcare.

Nottinghamshire CCG said at the time it was satisfied with the arrangements but KONP feared the move was another step further down the road to eventual privatisation of the NHS.

And these fears are being increased by the new Health and Care Act and now campaigners who say private company involvement will mean profits before patients.

Johnbosco Nwogbo, lead campaigner at We Own It, said: “Opening the boardroom doors to private companies who could stand to benefit financially from decisions made by the board about the healthcare available to people in Nottinghamshire looks bad and smells bad.

“These changes to the NHS will not be to the benefit of ordinary users, many of whom can hardly get appointments with their doctor as it is.

“There is no doubt that they will benefit private companies whose primary goal is to extract profit from already skint NHS budgets.

"NHS leaders must commit not to allow private companies to continue to have a role in our local NHS bodies."

Richard Buckwell, chair of KONP, added: “The pandemic has shown us just how much we need our NHS.

“We saw how triumphantly the vaccination drive that the NHS ran went, whereas the test and trace programme run privately was ineffectual.

“This shows that the changes that are coming into our NHS from July 1 should be used as an opportunity to rebuild capacity within our local NHS, so that we don’t ever have to go to private companies.”

The protest in Nottingham is part of a national day of action organised by We Own It and supported by KONP.

A ctions of all sizes are expected to take place in at least 40 towns across England this weekend.