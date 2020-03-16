Coronavirus: Man in his 90s becomes first virus fatality in Notts

A Notts patient in his 90s who tested positive for coronavirus has died over the weekend.

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust confirmed on Sunday, March 15 that the patient had died on Friday, March 13 after testing positive for coronavirus.

His family has been informed, said a spokesperson for Nottingham’s Queen's Medical Centre, where he died.

It is not known when or how he contracted the virus, or if he had any previous health conditions.

A patient in Leicester Royal Infirmary died on Friday, and was the first death attributed to the virus reported in the East Midlands

Public Health England reported there were 1,391 confirmed cases in the UK as of yesterday (March 15).

Dr Keith Girling, medical director for Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "Sadly we can confirm that a patient who was being cared for at Queens Medical Centre, and had tested positive for Covid-19, has died.

"The patient, who was in his 90s, died on Friday March 13.

"His family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.

"We continue to follow all of the appropriate infection control guidance to provide safe and effective care to our patients.

"Patients with appointments should still attend as normal unless they have a new and continuous cough or a temperature, in which case they should contact the telephone number on their appointment letter for further advice."