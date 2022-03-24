Big spike in Hucknall Covid numbers as Ashfield is third-worst region in the UK for new cases

Cases are also on the up in many neighbourhoods within Ashfield, including in Hucknall.

There were 570,550 positive cases in the UK in the week ending March 17, a huge 39 per cent jump on the week before.

Figures show Ashfield recorded 954 new cases in that time at a rate of 743.4 per 100,000 residents.

Numbers of new Covid cases in Hucknall and Ashfield have shot up again

This was a increase of 95.1 per cent on the previous figures with only Torridge (111.2 per cent) and Burnley (102 per cent) faring worse.

Within those figures were significant rises in case numbers in Hucknall.

Hucknall West recorded 843.9 cases 100,000 people – a rise of 140.7 per cent; Hucknall Town recorded 767.7 new cases – a rise of 140 per cent; Hucknall North & East recorded 992.2 new cases – a rise of 136.4 per cent, and Hucknall Westville recorded 676.8 new cases – a rise of 93.1 per cent.

Annesley & Kirkby Woodhouse also saw a rise in cases, though not as severe as Hucknall, with cases up 13.7 per cent at 625.2.

Nottingham also saw a 29.2 per cent rise in cases, recording 374.1 per 100,000 people.

In the Dispatch district within the Nottingham area, Rise Park & Top Valley West saw the biggest rise at 32.1 per cent with 641.9 new cases per 100,000 people.

Top Valley East recorded 293.5 new cases – a rise of 15.8 per cent; Highbury Vale recorded 922.5 new cases – a rise of 7.7 per cent; Bulwell West recorded 616.9 new cases – a rise of 5.9 per cent, and Bulwell North recorded 739.4 new cases, a rise of 3.7 per cent.

In Gedling, Ravenstead & Newstead also recorded a huge rise with cases up 1405.7 per cent at 1,027 per 100,000 people, while Bestwood Village recorded 848.9 new cases – a rise of 21.4 per cent.

At a regional level, Scotland still had the highest case rate in the week to March 17, at 1,619 cases per 100,000 residents, followed by the south west, with 1,200 cases per 100,000 residents.

The lowest case rate was in Wales, with 412 cases per 100,000 residents.