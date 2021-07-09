Up to July 3, all districts and boroughs saw rises, with 248.2 cases per 100,000 recorded countywide.

Louise Lester, Nottinghamshire County Council public health consultant told a briefing today (Friday, July 9) rates were now “higher than the East Midlands but lower than the England average.

"Our highest rates were in Rushcliffe and Gedling, our lowest in Mansfield. The figures are driven by the 18-22 and to a lesser extent 12–17 year-olds,” she said.

Cases are low in Mansfield this week

Despite restrictions lifting on July 19, she urged people to continue with measures, to ‘play their part’ to keep infections down, by hand-washing, face-covering, social distancing and circulate fresh air.

People were strongly encouraged to get vaccinate, still isolate and get tested - lateral flow tests for those without symptoms, PCRs for those with.

Lucy Hubber Nottingham’s city director of public health said city increases were “not quite” at rates they had been for the past few weeks.

We’ve seen some slowing down, but cases are at 1334, a rise from 707 the week before, a rate around 400 case numbers per 100,000 over seven days is considered a very high rate, much higher than we’d want.”

‘High positivity’ rates, with one in 10 people taking a PCR or standard test being positive.

"We are concerned at the amount of Covid circulating in our community.” She said.

The continuation of the measures and vaccinations was stressed. All testing sites were open seven days a week and pop-up vaccine centres would be announced.

“Increasing case rates are a concern,” but we have strong evidence the vaccine works, it’s been reducing severe illness and death, it is safe and doing its job.

In response to press speculation at football gatherings causing an increase, she said “All large gatherings are a concern for me” and urged those watching the football to “do it safely” get tested before and after gathering, watch in a “Covid secure” pub where numbers are managed, and stay in smaller groups.

Louise Lester concluded “I hope people will enjoy the weekend, I hope football is coming home and that people will do their best to make sure Covid doesn’t come home.”