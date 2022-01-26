Bus users in Dispatch District asked to keep wearing masks when they travel

Plan B restrictions are being lifted from tomorrow (Thursday) but the Government recommends that you still wear a face covering in most indoor places and on public transport.

And NCT says it wants passengers to remain masked up for everyone’s benefit.

NCT said: “Whilst they are no longer mandatory, we ask you to show consideration towards others on the bus and when visiting our Travel Centre and continue to wear a face covering, unless you are exempt.

NCT is asking passengers to continue wearing masks when on the bus

“Remember, do not travel if you are unwell, have Covid symptoms or should be self-isolating, sanitise your hands as you get on and off the bus, using the sanitiser dispenser near the doors and keep windows open for ventilation, which alongside the frequent opening of doors, ensures a regular flow of air through the bus.”

Coun David Mellen (Lab), Nottingham City Council leader, says he will also be in no rush to ditch his mask.

He said: “I would urge people to think twice before throwing off all protection.

“Face coverings are an effective way of helping to reduce the spread of viruses.

"A person wearing a face covering is less likely to pass on airborne Covid particles to another person – and even less so if the other person is also wearing a face covering.

"When face masks are worn alongside regular testing and getting vaccinated, we are able to keep Covid in check.

"I’m pleased to see that Covid rates are falling in Nottingham – but they do still remain much higher than we’d like.

"So, I’ll still be wearing my face covering on public transport and in enclosed public spaces.

"It’s a simple act that shows my commitment to keeping other people safe.