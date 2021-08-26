Catch the Covid mobile vaccine bus in Hucknall next week

The NHS mobile Covid vaccination bus is back in Hucknall next week.

By John Smith
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 1:38 pm

The bus is on Piggins Croft Car Park on Tuesday, August 31 from 10am to 2pm.

This is for drop-in only appointments, just turn up on the day if you are eligible for your vaccine.

Sixteen and 17-year-olds cannot receive their first vaccination on the bus.

The Covid vaccine bus is coming to Hucknall next week. Photo: Tracey Whitefoot

Anyone aged 16 or 17 who wants to get their jab should go to either to King’s Mill Hospital or the Mansfield vaccination site.