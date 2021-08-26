Catch the Covid mobile vaccine bus in Hucknall next week
The NHS mobile Covid vaccination bus is back in Hucknall next week.
The bus is on Piggins Croft Car Park on Tuesday, August 31 from 10am to 2pm.
This is for drop-in only appointments, just turn up on the day if you are eligible for your vaccine.
Sixteen and 17-year-olds cannot receive their first vaccination on the bus.
Anyone aged 16 or 17 who wants to get their jab should go to either to King’s Mill Hospital or the Mansfield vaccination site.