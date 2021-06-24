Any adult aged 18 and over can walk in without an appointment to vaccination centres to get their Covid-19 jab from tomorrow (Friday) until next Monday, June 28, between 8am and 8pm.

Second doses will be available for anybody who had their first dose on or before April 30.

And anyone travelling by tram to the vaccination centres at the Forest Recreation Ground or Queen’s Medical Centre to get a jab during this weekend can travel with NET’s £2.50 event ticket.

NET is offering discounted tram tickets for anyone wanting to get a Covid jab at Forest Recreation Ground or QMC this weekend

These can be bought from ticket machines and provide a return fare at a fraction over the cost of an adult single ticket.

Stephanie Moss-Pearce, NET’s marketing manager said: “We are keen to support the push on getting people vaccinated in the city – and the NHS’s Big ‘Vax the Nation’ Weekend this weekend is a great chance for people who haven’t already done so to grab their jab.

“We wanted to make it an even easier decision to make, by offering cheaper travel options for tram passengers travelling to The Forest and QMC for their jabs.”

Amanda Sullivan, accountable officer for NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire CCG, said: “We’re taking part in the national Big Weekend which starts on Friday to encourage eligible people to come down to our sites and grab their jab.

“Anyone who has not yet had their first dose or those who had their first dose on or before 30 April can come and have their second dose.

"The process will be really quick and easy and there will be no need to book an appointment at any of the nine sites that are open over the Big Weekend.

“Anything we can do to make getting a vaccine as easy as possible is really important and it’s fantastic to have NET on board to help support with this

"I would urge anyone who could benefit from the travel offer to take this up and receive their vaccine to help protect themselves and their loved ones.”