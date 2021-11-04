City council urges Dispatch district residents to 'take care' with Covid this winter

People should continue to follow the guidance on ‘hands/face/space/fresh air’, test regularly for the virus and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Latest figures show Nottingham now has 309 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 population, up from 252 cases a week ago.

While still below the national average of 416 cases per 100,000, the rising trend shows Covid-19 is still present in communities.

Getting your vaccination is one of the best ways to take care of yourself with Covid this winter, Nottingham health chiefs say. Photo: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

Launching its new ‘Take Care Nottingham’ campaign, the city council is urging people to continue to stay safe from Covid-19 – while also taking steps to look after their mental health and wellbeing and making sure they stay warm and well in the colder winter months.

Coun David Mellen (Lab), council leader, said: “Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Nottingham.

"While we have fewer cases than in other parts of the country, it is important that we all take steps now to reduce the spread of the virus.

"As we approach the colder winter months, it is more important than ever that we join together to take care of our city and each other.

“Winter is a difficult time for many., people may struggle to stay warm and the darker mornings and evenings can have an impact on our mental health and wellbeing.

“We have to make sure that we all keep ourselves safe but I would also ask people to think about how we can do more to look out for others.

"That’s why the city council is launching a new campaign, asking everyone in Nottingham to ‘Take Care of Yourself’ and to ‘Take Care of Each Other’.”

The council asks people to ‘take care of yourself’ by getting vaccinated against Covid-19, be that first, second or booster jabs, staying warm and well in the colder winter months, having the flu jab and asking for support if you are feeling down or anxious.

People can ‘take care of each other’ by wearing a face covering in busy indoor spaces to reduce the spread of Covid-19, testing regularly for Covid-19 and being a good neighbour, such as to older and more vulnerable people.

People in Bulwell can get Covid jabs now at the Forest Recreation Ground vaccination centre, which is open most days from 8.30am to 7.30pm, apart from Mondays and Wednesdays when it closes at 3pm.

You can go there for your first, second or booster jabs.

You can turn up without an appointment, but the centre is seeing higher demand and some longer waits at the moment so you also have the option to book a time slot.

Click here to make an appointment.

The times of local asymptomatic testing centres, where you can get free, rapid, Covid-19 testing when you don't have symptoms have also changed for winter with the centre at Bulwell Market Place now open on Mondays from 9am to 3.30pm.

Tests can also be collected from local pharmacies or ordered online to be delivered to your door.