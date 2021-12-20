Vaccination clinics and are starting up at the surgery from Wednesday, December 22 to help to scale up NHS's efforts to give boosters or first and second doses to fight against the new Omicron variant.

Dr Preeti Bakshi, senior partner at the surgery, said: “Unfortunately, our local population has very low uptake of covid vaccination.

"We are trying to reach out to the communities and help then secure an appointment for their jab.

Covid jabs will be available at Leen View Surgery in Bulwell from this week. Photo: Google

"We are aware that the national booking systems have been overwhelmed by people trying to book in desperately.

"We offer appointments to our registered patients as well as everybody else who wants a Covid Jab who is 18 or over.

“Our patients can book online on our website using their patient access portal .

"Others can also book appointments by emailing their name , NHS number, date of birth, choice of days – Wednesday, December 22, Thursday, December 23 and Christmas Eve – and their current vaccine status to [email protected]