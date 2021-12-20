Covid jabs now available at Dispatch district surgery
People in Bulwell can get their Covid jabs and boosters at Leen View Surgery in the town this week.
Vaccination clinics and are starting up at the surgery from Wednesday, December 22 to help to scale up NHS's efforts to give boosters or first and second doses to fight against the new Omicron variant.
Dr Preeti Bakshi, senior partner at the surgery, said: “Unfortunately, our local population has very low uptake of covid vaccination.
"We are trying to reach out to the communities and help then secure an appointment for their jab.
"We are aware that the national booking systems have been overwhelmed by people trying to book in desperately.
"We offer appointments to our registered patients as well as everybody else who wants a Covid Jab who is 18 or over.
“Our patients can book online on our website using their patient access portal .
"Others can also book appointments by emailing their name , NHS number, date of birth, choice of days – Wednesday, December 22, Thursday, December 23 and Christmas Eve – and their current vaccine status to [email protected]
“We are running five clinics every day and plenty of appointments are still available.”