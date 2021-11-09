Covid vaccination bus is back in Hucknall this week
The NHS mobile Covid-19 vaccination bus is coming back to Hucknall on Thursday, November 11.
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 11:16 am
The bus will be at the Broomhill Inn on Broomhill Road between 10am and 4pm.
This is for drop-ins only, just turn up on the day if you are eligible for your first, second or booster vaccine.
Anyone aged 18 or over can use this service, if you are unsure, or have any questions, come and speak to a clinician on board the bus on the day.