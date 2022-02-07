The bus will be parked at Piggins Croft Car Park on York Street from 10am to 4pm for drop-in jabs without appointment.

If you are18 or over and need to get your jab, then just turn up on the day to use the service.

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North on Ashfield District Council, said: “We’re pleased that the vaccination bus will be visiting Hucknall for the sixth time.

Coun John Wilmott meets NHS staff and volunteers during a previous visit of the vaccine bus to Hucknall

“The reality is that 14 per cent of residents in Ashfield, including thousands in Hucknall, haven’t even had a single jab – never mind the booster.

“As councillors, we will continue to push for improved access to vaccination services for Hucknall residents.

"Whatever people think, Covid has not gone away with more than 1,000 Ashfield residents testing positive in the last week alone.