Which Dispatch areas have seen the best take-up for Covid vaccines for children and teenagers?

Covid vaccine uptake: The Dispatch areas with the greatest number of children and teenagers vaccinated

The summer holidays are almost over for teenagers in the Dispatch area and an increasing number will be heading back to the classroom with a Covid vaccine in their arm.

By John Smith
Friday, 27th August 2021, 12:24 pm

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in the Dispatch area have the greatest number of under-18s vaccinated against coronavirus as children prepare to return to school.

1. Ravenshead & Newstead

Population aged 12-17: 531 No of under-18s with first dose: 104 Percentage of under-18s vaccinated: 20

Photo: Google

2. West Hucknall

Population aged 12-17: 503 No of under-18s with first dose: 93 Percentage of under-18s vaccinated: 18

Photo: Google

3. Hucknall Westville

Population aged 12-17: 630 No of under-18s with first dose: 87 Percentage of under-18s vaccinated: 14

Photo: Google

4. Bestwood Village

Population aged 12-17: 398 No of under-18s with first dose: 54 Percentage of under-18s vaccinated: 14

Photo: Google

