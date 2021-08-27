Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in the Dispatch area have the greatest number of under-18s vaccinated against coronavirus as children prepare to return to school.
1. Ravenshead & Newstead
Population aged 12-17: 531
No of under-18s with first dose: 104
Percentage of under-18s vaccinated: 20
Photo: Google
2. West Hucknall
Population aged 12-17: 503
No of under-18s with first dose: 93
Percentage of under-18s vaccinated: 18
Photo: Google
3. Hucknall Westville
Population aged 12-17: 630
No of under-18s with first dose: 87
Percentage of under-18s vaccinated: 14
Photo: Google
4. Bestwood Village
Population aged 12-17: 398
No of under-18s with first dose: 54
Percentage of under-18s vaccinated: 14
Photo: Google