Figures show number of new Covid infections is falling in Ashfield

More than seven million people in the UK have now tested positive for Covid-19 since the pandemic began and even though more than 80 per cent of the adult population in the UK is now fully vaccinated against Covid but infection rates are still rising across the country.

According to the Government’s numbers, 264 local authorities in the UK – 69 per cent – saw a rise in infection rates per 100,000 of the population between August28 and September 2.

However, slightly more than 100 councils reported seeing a drop in infection rates for the same period and Ashfield was one of those where numbers fell by one per cent from 452.7 per 100,000 to 448.8 per 100,000 over the timescale.