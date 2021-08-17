Good take up as NHS Covid vaccine bus rolls in Hucknall

The bus was stationed in the car park at Tesco on Ashgate Road and staff reported a good take up with under-30s and pensioners getting their second jabs the main groups to visit on the day.

According to latest Public Health England statistics, parts of Hucknall have up to 20 per cent lower vaccination levels compared to areas like West Bridgford, so Hucknall councillors were pleased to see a good take up from the day.

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North, thanked the vaccination team for coming and said the council would look to get the bus back to another part of Hucknall soon.

Coun John Wimott with staff members on board the vaccine bus in Hucknall

He said: “It was great to see health bosses acting on our concerns.

"I am pleased that the take up was good and we intend to bring the bus back to another area of Hucknall.

"It’s imperative that people protect themselves and others against coronavirus.

"The staff are slaloming around the county to bring this service to areas that need it.

"That’s why we asked for the bus to visit in the first place – to help protect our residents.

"People were telling me that they did a spot of shopping before their jab – killing two birds with one stone.

"I was delighted to meet and thank the staff for coming to town.”

The bus came to Hucknall on the day new self-isolation rules come into force with England following Wales and Scotland by allowing those who are double vaccinated to avoid self-isolating if they come into contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Coun Jason Zadrozny , council leader, said: “I’d like to thank the vaccination team for visiting Hucknall and I’m happy that there was a good take up of jabs.

“As a council, we are working hard to identify ways to protect our residents.

"Our councillors in Hucknall pushed for this bus to come.