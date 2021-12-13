Here's where Hucknall and Bulwell folk can their vital Covid booster jabs against new Omicron variant

The main site for Hucknall and Bulwell is Forest Recreation Ground which is on the tram route for both areas.

Booster jabs are also available at King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton-in-Ashfield and Mansfield Vaccination Centre on Chesterfield Road in Mansfield.

Venues like the Queen’s Medical Centre are doing Covid jabs but only first or second doses at this stage, not boosters.

People in Hucknall and Bulwell are being encouraged to get their Covid booster vaccines as soon as possible. Photo: Oli Scarff/Getty Images

However, as the Government’s desire to get as many people as possible boosted before what Prime Minister Boris Johnson described as a ‘tidal wave of Omicron’ hits the UK next month, this could yet change.

The online booking system currently operating a queueing system due to demand from people wanting to get their jabs.

You can book your booster jab online here.

The UK government has brought forward its target of offering a booster jab to all adults in England by one month to 31 December.

Sajid Javid MP (Con), the heath secretary, urged everyone who is eligible to ‘play their part’ and get their Covid-19 booster vaccine, as he warned that the country is ‘once again in a race between the vaccine and the virus’.