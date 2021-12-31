Here's where Hucknall and Bulwell people can get Covid testing and vaccines over new year weekend

People will be able to get tests if they develop any Covid symptoms while vaccination centres will continue to roll out the booster programme, as well as administering first and/or second jabs to people as needed.

For Hucknall and Bulwell residents, the nearest vaccination centre will be Nottingham Forest Park and Ride at Forest Recreation Ground, which is on the tram route for both towns and is open today (Friday) until 6pm, Saturday, January 1 from 10am to 2pm and Sunday January 2 from 8am to 6pm.

For PCR tests, the sites at Duke Street in Bulwell, Nottingham Southglade Centre near Bulwell Forest Golf Club and Forest Recreation Ground are all open today (Friday) until 6pm, Saturday from 10am to 2pm and Sunday from 8am to 6pm.