The Forest Recreation Vaccination Centre – on the tram route for both Hucknall and Bulwell – is one of two sites, the other being Mansfield Vaccination Centre, offering parents the chance to get vaccinated at the same time as their children as part of a new family initiative.

Parents or guardians can bring children aged five to 11 to the sites to be vaccinated at specialist child-friendly clinics and also receive their vaccinations including first, second or booster jabs at the same time.

Amanda Sullivan, accountable officer of NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “We hope this will make it as easy as possible for families over the holidays and going forward to come to a site and get protected together.

Family vaccine clinics are available this Easter holiday. Photo: Jane Barlow/Getty Images

“We know it can be hard to juggle diaries and appointments, especially during the school holidays.

"That’s why our sites are offering a chance to get vaccinated in one go and without the need to book an appointment.

"Families can simply turn up together and get a jab quickly and hassle free.

“Our 5-11 clinics are very child-friendly, there are lots of distractions including therapy dogs, colouring and toys and our specially trained staff are on hand to support families from start to finish.

“For decades, vaccinations have protected us and our children from potentially serious diseases, including measles and flu and this is no different.

"It is important that we are fully protected against the virus to give us the best possible defence against Covid-19 and any future variants.”

The sites will be open to families at selected times during the week and weekend and families can walk in without the need to book an appointment.

Forest Recreation Vaccination Centre family clinic opening times:

Monday, Wednesday and Saturday: 2.30pm to 7.20pm.