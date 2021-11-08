Hucknall and Bulwell folk can now book their booster jabs a month early

Changes to the National Booking System now allow someone to pre-book their booster appointment a month before they are eligible.

This means that someone could pre-book their jab for the day they reach the six month milestone, rather than waiting days or weeks for a convenient appointment.

Everyone aged over 50 and all those most at risk from Covid-19 should get a booster six months after their second dose.

People can now book their Covid booster jabs a month ahead of when it is due

More than nine million people have already received their top-up vaccine, ensuring the vital protection they have secured from their first two doses is maintained over the winter months.

This change to the booking system will further speed up the booster rollout, getting more jabs in arms and protecting our loved ones.

People can also book by calling 119 or get vaccinated at hundreds of walk-in sites across the country six months after their second dose without an appointment.

Those eligible can use the NHS online walk-in finder to locate the most convenient site.

Sajid Javid MP, the Health Secretary, said: “Covid-19 vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and your family ahead of a challenging winter and this change to the booking system will make it as easy as possible for people to book their booster jabs.

“This will accelerate the booster programme, ensure the NHS is able to vaccinate people as quickly as possible, and importantly help more people maintain protection against Covid-19 as we know immunity will dip over time.

“Please do not delay – come and get the jab to keep the virus at bay.

"Vaccines give high levels of protection but immunity reduces over time, particularly for older adults and at-risk groups, so it is vital that vulnerable people come forward to get their Covid-19 booster vaccine to top-up their defences and protect themselves this winter.”

Early results from Pfizer show that a booster following a primary schedule of the same vaccine restores protection back up to 95.6 per cent against symptomatic infection.

Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said: “Thanks to the hard work of NHS staff well over seven million people in England have already received their lifesaving booster vaccine, as the NHS moved at pace to get jabs in arms, within less than 48 hours of getting updated advice from the JCVI.

“While this winter is undoubtedly going to be different, the most important thing you can do is come forward for both your Covid booster and flu jab as soon as possible - now with the added convenience of booking in advance.

“Flu is another winter virus that can be serious.

“To give people the best protection over winter, those eligible for a free flu vaccine should come forward and book an appointment at either their GP practice or their local pharmacy, or take it up when offered by their employer or other healthcare provider.”

The offer of a first and second Covid-19 vaccine remains open to anyone who is eligible.