Hucknall care home team is 100 per cent Covid-19 vaccinated

Everyone at Harrier House, the new care home on the old Rolls Royce site, received both doses of their Covid-19 vaccinations and in most cases, their booster vaccination, unless medically exempt before the government deadline on November 11 – the date when vaccination became compulsory for care home workers.

Emma Philpot, operations director at Adept Homes, which runs Harrier House, said: “Our homes will continue to be a safe and superb place to live or work thanks to our teams’ dedication in opting to have the vaccine.

"We are so proud of our team, we understand how important the vaccinations are in protecting our residents, their visitors and our co-workers.

The whole team at Harrier House care home in Hucknall is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19