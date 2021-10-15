Hucknall councillor unable to attend public meeting on Whyburn Farm due to suffering with Covid-19

Coun Shaw (Ash Ind) told of his breathlessness, tiredness, high temperature and continuous cough.

He said, “For the past few weeks I have been struck down with this serious virus.

"It’s been a nightmare and there were times when I seriously considered going to A&E.

Coun Dave Shaw has spoken of his struggles since contracting Covid-19

I first started feeling extremely poorly two weeks ago.

"I just put it down to the hours I work to assist Hucknall residents – but it got worse.

"I was shocked to then test positive for Covid-19 and reluctantly asked my family to stay away.

"My cough at times has been terrible but with everything that is going on in Hucknall, this is the last thing I wanted.

"However, I would ask for the time being that residents stop turning up at my house for the time being.

"I’m not sure whether that caused my virus as I maintained social distancing at all times.

"I am getting better – but the symptoms remain.”

Having Covid means Coun Shaw cannot attend tomorrow’s (Saturday) public meeting on the draft proposals to build 3,000 new homes on land at Whyburn Farm – much to his disappointment.

But he made clear that he has opposed the draft housing plan from day one and have been an outspoken critic of its impact on Hucknall.

He continued: “It’s clear that residents are as opposed to the plan as my fellow Hucknall Ashfield Independent councillors and I are.

"It would be irresponsible of me to attend a meeting with my Covid symptoms.

"That said, Coun John Wilmott will be speaking and outlining my opposition at the meeting.

"Hucknall residents can be assured that I will fight these draft plans with every sinew in my body.

"We will continue to lobby the Government to reduce Ashfield’s housing targets.

"I’d like to thank Hucknall residents for their kind wishes and can reassure them that I will soon be back to fighting form.”

“It’s clear that Covid is not going away and I’d plead with residents to remain vigilant, maintain social distancing and wear masks where they can – including at the meeting at the John Godber Centre.