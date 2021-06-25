Hucknall site added to Grab a Jab Weekend clinics list for Nottinghamshire

The bumper weekend of walk-ins, which runs from today (Friday) until Monday, June 28 aims to make it easier and more convenient than ever for all adults who have not had either dose of their vaccine yet to come forward - crucially boosting the numbers of people receiving their first and second dose jabs.

People will be able to choose from mobile, pop-up and pharmacy-led vaccine sites across the region offering walk-in appointments, with no appointment needed.

This is in addition to the pre-bookable appointments which are still available to book via the NHS website.

Rolls Royce Leisure in Hucknall will be open for walk-in Covid jabs this weekend. Photo: Google

The NHS has launched a new online service enabling people to simply enter their postcode and find their nearest walk-in site.

Text messages will be sent to people living nearby who haven’t had their first dose yet.

Alison Tonge, NHS England and NHS Improvement director responsible for overseeing the vaccination programme across the midlands, said: “I would urge everyone who has yet to have a first dose or second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to pop along to one of the many participating walk-in clinics taking place across the East Midlands this weekend.

"We are confident that people can find a date and location to suit everyone and many clinics are open from 8am to 9pm

"You can also book a jab here.

“These walk-in sites are key to ensuring that no-one is left behind for any reason.

“We know that getting both doses is vital to maximising the protection that the vaccine offers, so please come forward for both jabs, and follow the tens of millions who have already got themselves this essential protection from Covid-19.”

The Nottinghamshire walk-in sites open this weekend are as follows:

Ashfield Health Village, Kirkby-in-Ashfield

Boots, Beeston

Boots, Newark

Eagle's Nest Community Centre, Arnold

Forest Recreation Ground, Nottingham

Gamston Community Centre, Gamston

Jaysons Pharmacy, Wollaton

Kings Meadow Campus, Dunkirk

Kings Mill Hospital, Sutton-in-Ashfield

Lifespring Centre, New Ollerton

Mansfield Wickes Site, Mansfield

Nabbs Lane Pharmacy at Rolls Royce Leisure, Hucknall

Newark Showground

Queen’s Medical Centre

Richard Herrod Leisure Centre, Gedling