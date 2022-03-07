Hucknall to stage drop-in Covid vaccine Q&A session where you can quiz the experts

The event, which is being organised by Ashfield District Council, is being held at St John's Community Hall and NHS experts will be on hand to answer any questions or alleviate any worries.

As the Dispatch reported last month, take-up rates for any of the Covid vaccinations are still stubbornly low in Hucknall with a significant proportion of adults still to receive any form of vaccination from Covid-19.

People should note, however, tomorrow’s event is just a Q&A session there won't be any vaccinations available and no-one will be under pressure to receive their vaccination as a result of attending.

Get your questions answered about the Covid-19 vaccine in Hucknall

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North on the council, said: "We have worked with the NHS to bring this opportunity to Hucknall.

“If anyone has any questions or worries about receiving the Covid-19 vaccination.

"We all know how important it is to get the vaccination to protect, not only ourselves, but our loved ones too. Hopefully this session will help more residents in Hucknall to get vaccinated after receiving clear, factual information from experts.

"We remain concerned at lower than average vaccination levels in Hucknall – with health bosses recently revealing that more than 15 per cent of Hucknall residents haven’t even had the first jab.

“One of the reasons of low vaccination levels is doubts about the vaccine.