More than 2,500 across Hucknall and Ashfield sign petition to keep Covid lateral flow tests free for all

The petition was created by Ashfield District Council leader Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind) and now has 2,587 signatures.

It was launched following multiple media reports this month that the Government was preparing to scrap free tests.

Coun David Martin (Ash Ind), who represents Selston, has written to the Government calling for it to clarify the situation.

Coun Zadrozny wants all lateral flow tests to remain free for anyone to get. Photo: Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

Coun Zadrozny is encouraging as many residents to sign the petition and says he won’t be satisfied until the Prime Minister stands up and rules out charging for tests which he feels will be a setback in the fight against the pandemic.

He said, “Multiple news’ sources reported this – many of those supportive of the Conservative Party like the Sunday Times and the Daily Mail.

"Despite denials, I have it on good authority that the Government is looking seriously at this as part of its living with Covid plans.

“I believe this will be a disaster.

"People, many of them our poorest residents who will already see rises in their National Insurance, will be forced to make a decision on whether to pay rising energy bills, increasing food costs or get tested for Covid.

"Please sign our petition to send a clear message that Covid tests should remain free.”